New Delhi, Sep 27 (PTI) The Delhi Police has registered a case in connection with the theft of a car from the parking of Shastri Bhawan in central part of the city, officials said on Monday.

The driver of the vehicle had lodged an e-FIR last week.

In his complaint, the driver reported about the theft of the vehicle, identified as Maruti Ciaz, bearing registration number DL2CAZ4150. The vehicle was stolen from inside Shastri Bhawan, police said.

A senior police officer said police are checking CCTV footage and making inquiries as the building is under CISF protection. They will also call the complainant on Tuesday and inquire about the incident.

