New Delhi [India], August 20 (ANI): A Delhi Police head constable has been booked for allegedly killing a man in the Rohini area on Thursday.

According to the Delhi police, a murder case has been registered against the head constable of Shahbad Dairy Police Station and the process of his dismissal from duty has been initiated.

"A head constable of Shahbad Dairy Police Station was detained after he shot dead a man in Rohini area today morning," the Delhi police had said earlier on Thursday.

Further investigation in the case is underway, the police added. (ANI)

