New Delhi [India], January 23 (ANI): Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing on Thursday registered a case against Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) president Manjinder Singh Sirsa and others on charges for cheating and embezzlement of Gurdwara funds.

Police filed an FIR under Section-154 of the CrPC after a complaint was filed to the Station House Officer, Police Station, North Avenue.

According to the FIR, the complainant, Bhupinder Singh, Public Relation Officer, SAD Delhi Office alleged in the FIR that the accused had cheated and misappropriated Gurdwara funds through bogus purchase of tents, blankets and tarpaulins from sham companies.

The complainant alleged that the accused bought these items from companies which do not exist at their given addresses and apparently are sham companies.

The complainant also alleged that the acts of the accused expose the criminal intent to misappropriate public funds donated by devotees. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)