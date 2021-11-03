New Delhi, Nov 3 (PTI) The Delhi Police has registered a case against unknown people after a portion of an automated multilevel parking facility at Green Park here, which was inaugurated by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) in November last year, collapsed, officials said on Wednesday.

The SDMC mayor had ordered an inquiry after the incident took place on Tuesday evening.

On Wednesday, the civic body said operations at the parking facility have resumed.

A senior Delhi Police officer said, "On Tuesday, we registered a case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of Rs 50) against unknown persons."

The officer said a thorough investigation is being carried out to ascertain if there were any lapses by the authorities concerned or whether the incident took place due to lack of maintenance at the time the project was commissioned.

"A thorough technical analysis is being carried out based on which further action will be taken," he said.

SDMC Mayor Mukesh Suryan said the automated multilevel tower car parking has been made operational again.

He said that on Tuesday evening, routine upkeep and maintenance of the parking lot was underway when the incident occurred.

"An empty pallet of one tower displaced from its actual position. The empty panel struck a lift during the servicing and fell down with two other empty pallets,” he said in the statement.

Suryan added that since the parking system is fully mechanical and requires no manual interference at all, no loss of human life was reported.

The automated stack parking facility was inaugurated in November last year by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and Union minister R K Singh, along with senior SDMC officials.

The 17-floor multilevel automatic parking near Green Park Metro station, built at a cost of Rs 18 crore, was inaugurated in November last year. A total of 136 cars, including 32 SUVs, can be parked in it.

