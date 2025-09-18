New Delhi [India], September 18 (ANI): Delhi Police on Thursday registered an FIR against the absconding driver in the Pandav Nagar road accident, where a scooter rider was killed after colliding with a Honda City car. According to the Delhi Police, they received a PCR call regarding a road accident at the Police Station, Pandav Nagar, at 12:00 am. Taking cognisance of the complaint, PSI Aashish Tushir, along with Ct. Dinesh reached NH-24 Manglam Cut Flyover, where a Honda City car and a Scooty were found in an accidental condition.

Later, the police learnt that the injured scooter rider had been shifted to LBS Hospital. Upon further enquiry at the hospital, PSI Aashish Tushir learnt that the complainant Amit Kumar, an auto driver and resident of Pandav Nagar, with the help of 2-3 bystanders, brought the victim to the hospital. Further, the police learnt that when Kumar was driving his auto towards Ghazipur, he saw a man fall from the flyover near Manglam Cut onto the NH-24 service road.

However, the victim was declared dead on arrival by the LBS Hospital's attending doctor. As per the police, the victim was allegedly hit by an unknown heavy vehicle on the flyover, which caused him to fall from the bridge.

Subsequently, the deceased has been identified as Rakesh Kumar Agarwal, a 49-year-old resident of Sector 11, Indirapuram, Ghaziabad.

Currently, an investigation is ongoing on this matter, and necessary legal proceedings have been initiated over this road accident.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier, a scooter rider was killed after colliding with a car on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway. This incident occurred in the Pandav Nagar area of East Delhi, where a Honda City car clashed with a scooter, causing the rider to fall from the flyover. Later, the driver of the vehicle fled the scene. During the accident, the scooter was also destroyed. (ANI)

