New Delhi [India], April 11 (ANI): In the wake of a scuffle that broke out among two student groups on the occasion of Ram Navami over an alleged non-veg food issue on the Jawaharlal Nehru University campus in New Delhi, a case was registered against unknown students of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) in the early morning on Monday, said city police.

Notably, as many as six persons suffered minor injuries in the scuffle after which they were shifted to the hospital.

The police said that they received a complaint from students who are members of Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union, Students' Federation of India, Democratic Students' Federation and All India Students Association in the early hours of Monday, following which the police have lodged an FIR under Section -323/341/509/506/34 IPC.

"We received a complaint from a group of students who are members of JNUSU, SFI,DSF and AISA early morning of 11/4/22 against unknown ABVP students, accordingly we have a registered an FIR under section -323/341/509/506/34 IPC. Further investigation is on to collect factual/ scientific evidence and identify the culprits," said the police.

The police, however, added that the ABVP students have intimated that they will be giving the complaint today morning, after which "necessary appropriate legal action will be taken."

Earlier, a student union said some ABVP members allegedly tried to stop non-vegetarian food from being cooked, on the other hand, the ABVP claims that 'Left' students tried to disrupt Ram Navami pooja.

Meanwhile, the ABVP also accused the National Students Union of India (NSUI) and Left-backed students of preventing them from worshipping on Ram Navami. "Left and NSUI workers created a ruckus during pooja in the university on the occasion of Ram Navami. There is no angle of non-veg. They have a problem with programs on the occasion of Ram Navami," said Rohit Kumar, ABVP's JNU wing president. (ANI)

