New Delhi [India] September 13 (ANI): Delhi Police registered an FIR over the bomb threat received via email by the Delhi High Court on Saturday.

Currently, the Police have started an investigation into this matter and are looking into the source of the email.

On September 12, the Delhi High Court received an email threat warning of a bomb in and around the court premises, which led to panic and disruption of the court proceedings.

Following the threat, all benches of the High Court rose immediately, and lawyers, litigants, and staff were evacuated from the premises. Later. the security forces, including Delhi Police and bomb disposal squads, swiftly cordoned off the area. Additionally, as a precautionary measure, firefighter vehicles and ambulances were also deployed in the area. The teams with sniffer dogs also searched the premises.

This threat email was addressed to the staff of the High Court, claiming that Pakistan and Tamil Nadu will collude for holy blasts.

"Pakistan Tamil Nadu collude for Holy Friday blasts. 3 bombs were planted in the judge's room/court premises. Evacuate by 2pm." said threat's subject line.

The letter further added that the bomb will detonate shortly after Mid-Day Islamic Prayers. "The assets within the Police have been sown since 2017, for this Holy Friday. As a sample, today's blast in your Delhi High Court will clear the doubt of previous bluffs. Judge Chamber will detonate shortly after Mid-Day Islamic Prayers," claimed the letter.

However, following the inspection of the court premises, New Delhi Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Devesh Kumar Mahla claimed that the bomb threat seems to be a hoax till now.

As per the SOP (Standard Operating Procedure), bomb detection teams and the dog squad are inside. We have checked it and found it hoax till now," DCP Mahla told ANI. (ANI)

