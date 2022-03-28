New Delhi, Mar 28 (PTI) The Delhi Police has registered over 50 cases of fake and malicious PCR calls this year so far, officials said on Monday.

According to Special Commissioner of Police (licensing and legal division) Sanjay Singh, a total of 51 such cases have been registered this year.

"So far this year 51 cases have been registered for making #Fake and #MaliciousCalls," he tweeted.

The official's tweet came after a video clip emerged on social media showing a fire incident at a CNG pump in Rohini. However, the Delhi Police later clarified that the clip is “factually incorrect”.

"A video being spread on social media of a fire at a CNG pump in Rohini is factually incorrect. Incident of fire took place on 24th March at a pandal wherein no casualties were reported. #DelhiPolice acted promptly to help contain the situation," it tweeted.

A fire broke out in a pandal in northwest Delhi's Rohini on March 24. The pandal owner sustained minor injuries in the incident, police had said.

