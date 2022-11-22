New Delhi, Nov 22 (PTI) Police have registered two cases in connection with the alleged manhandling of AAP MLA Gulab Singh Yadav by some of his party workers following an altercation over distribution of tickets for the MCD polls, officials said on Tuesday.

While one case was registered on the basis of a complaint lodged by Yadav, the other was filed on a woman's statement who alleged that the AAP MLA abused her, a senior police officer said.

An investigation is underway, the officer said.

The altercation between Yadav and AAP workers broke out on Monday.

Police had said Yadav underwent a medical examination and no external injuries were found on his body.

Reacting to the matter, AAP's Delhi convenor Gopal Rai alleged that the BJP was behind the "attack".

"The BJP does not have an agenda ahead of the MCD elections and therefore it planned this attack. It is being said that AAP workers were involved in the incident, but a BJP leader reached the police station.

"I think we are going to see several such events till December 2... Perhaps some fortune teller has told the BJP that they need to abuse Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in order to get votes in the elections," Rai said.

He said Delhiites elected Kejriwal so that the promises made to them would be fulfilled and the CM is seeking votes in the name of development.

If people want to see development, then they will need Kejriwal, he added.

"The BJP only believes in politics of distraction and it is to avoid being held accountable for its 15-year tenure in the MCD that they have been indulging in mudslinging.

"People ask the BJP what it has done in 15 years and they say 'look we have done a sting operation'. People ask why is garbage strewn all over the city and the BJP says 'look this politician is asking for money for tickets'. People ask why these three landfills have not been removed and the BJP says 'look what is happening inside Tihar jail," Rai said.

The 250-ward Municipal Corporation of Delhi goes to polls on December 4 and the counting of votes will take place on December 7.

