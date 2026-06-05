India News | Delhi Police Scan CCTV Footage, Track Visitors in Vasundhara Enclave DU Professor Murder Case

New Delhi [India], June 5 (ANI): An Assistant Professor from Delhi University's Shivaji College, identified as Devosmita Paul, was found dead inside an apartment in Vasundhara Enclave in the national capital on June 4, with police on Friday stating that investigators are now examining CCTV footage and collecting details of persons who may have visited the flat in the days preceding the incident.

According to police, a PCR call was received at New Ashok Nagar Police Station at around 2:35 pm on June 4. The victim's sister, Devarati Paul (49), informed officials that her sister had been murdered and her body was lying inside a flat at Satyam Apartment. She added that she was residing alone in the flat that had been locked from the outside since the morning of June 4. She further said the deceased was not responding to repeated phone calls, raising suspicion.

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On growing concern, Devarati broke open the lock and discovered her sister lying dead inside the apartment. A crime team was immediately called to the spot, and a detailed inspection of the scene was conducted. Officials said forensic samples were collected and crucial exhibits were seized after photography and videography of the site.

According to the police the deceased had been living alone in the flat for the past four to five years and mostly ordered essential items through online delivery services.

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Investigators are now scanning CCTV footage from the apartment complex and nearby areas to ascertain who visited the flat during the last two to three days before the incident. Police are also gathering details of online delivery agents and other potential visitors as part of the probe.

Sources further said that the professor had last spoken to her mother over the phone. Thereafter, when her sister attempted to contact her, the phone remained switched off. Growing suspicious after repeated unsuccessful attempts to reach her, the sister visited the flat and discovered her dead.

The body has been shifted to Lal Bahadur Shastri (LBS) Hospital for post-mortem examination.

A case has been registered under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at New Ashok Nagar Police Station. Police said multiple teams have been formed to trace and apprehend the offender. (ANI)

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