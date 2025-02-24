New Delhi [India], February 24 (ANI): Delhi's Patiala House Court on Monday remanded Zoya Khan, the wife of notorious gangster Hashim Baba, to the Special Cell for three days in connection with the Nadir Shah murder case. Earlier today, Special Cell formally arrested Zoya Khan in the ongoing investigation into the murder of Nadir Shah, a gym owner in Greater Kailash.

While seeking remand, the Delhi Police asserts that uncovering the broader conspiracy and determining Zoya Khan's involvement in the crime is imperative. They have yet to apprehend another suspect, Saddam Ans Salman, who is also implicated in the killing. The police further informed the court that they needed to recover the weapons used in the crime. It has been revealed that all the accused communicated using app-based encrypted calls.

Also Read | Makeup Training for Male Cadets in Japan: Japanese Police Academy Introduces Makeup Application for Grooming and Confidence.

Noted the submissions, Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) Anuj Kumar Singh remanded Zoya Khan for three days of police custody.

Special Cell has earlier today formally arrested Zoya Khan, the wife of notorious gangster Hashim Baba, in connection with the murder of Nadir Shah, a gym owner in Greater Kailash.

Also Read | SLBC Telangana Tunnel Collapse Update: Rescue Operation Underway for Over 60 Hours To Save 8 Trapped Workers in Nagarkurnool, No Sign of Survivors Yet.

During the hearing, Zoya Khan's lawyer contends that her name was not mentioned in any of the arrested accused's disclosures. He also pointed out that Zoya had cooperated with the investigation on two occasions when summoned by the investigative agency.

Zoya Khan stated, "My only crime is that I am the wife of Hashim Baba. I am not involved in any of the previous cases against him."

Last week, Delhi's Special Cell arrested Zoya Khan, the wife of gangster Hashim Baba, in a drug-related case. She was found in possession of 270 grams of heroin, estimated to be worth around Rs 1 crore.

In September last year, Nadir Shah was shot dead outside a gym in South Delhi's Greater Kailash, in what is believed to be a fallout of a gang war. The shooter fired 11 bullets at Nadir Shah, hitting him with 8 of them. The victim succumbed to his injuries and died in the hospital. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)