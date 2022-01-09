New Delhi [India], January 9 (ANI): The Delhi Police Special Cell on Sunday arrested a key supplier to an international syndicate circulating Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN).

As per information provided by the police, the accused has been identified as Raisul Azam. He is a resident of Motihari, Bihar. With his arrest, the international syndicate indulging in circulation of FICNs has been busted by the police.

Also Read | COVID-19 Restriction in Himachal Pradesh: Complete Ban on Social, Religious Gatherings, Five-Day Week in Govt Offices; Check Details Here.

FICNs were being routed in India from Indo-Nepal Border. The arrested accused has already supplied FICN worth more than Rs one crore in Delhi during the last four years, added the police.

As per police, the information about the syndicate started being developed during the last week of October last year. Surveillance was mounted on the members of the syndicate.

Also Read | BJP Bashes Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi For Briefing Priyanka Gandhi on PM Narendra Modi’s Security.

On January 7, police received input that the accused would arrive near Indraprastha Park, Sarai Kale Khan Bus Terminal, Ring Road in order to give a consignment of fake currency to a contact. A trap was hence laid and Azam was apprehended.

Fake Indian currency worth Rs 2.98 lakhs in denomination of Rs 500 were seized and the accused arrested.

The investigation into the case is ongoing. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)