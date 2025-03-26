New Delhi [India], March 26 (ANI): In a move to enhance its self-defence capabilities, the Delhi Police has incorporated the Israeli martial art Krav Maga into its training program with the assistance of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP).

According to the Delhi police, the initiative aims to prepare officers for more effective combat situations in the face of rising law-and-order challenges in the capital city.

The first batch of 50 police personnel, including constables, sub-inspectors, trainers, and trainees from the Delhi Police Academy and SPUWAC, have been selected for this program.

After undergoing a rigorous mental and physical test, 50 officers, including 19 women, were chosen for the 84-day intensive training at the ITBP's training camp in Panchkula.

These officers will be trained by ITBP instructors who have undergone specialised training with the Israeli police.

The training includes commando exercises, firearms training, and advanced self-defense techniques based on Krav Maga.

This hand-to-hand combat system, developed by the Israeli Defense Forces, incorporates elements of boxing, judo, karate, and wrestling to disable attackers quickly in real-world situations.

Upon completing the course, the trained officers will return to Delhi to serve as instructors for new recruits, expanding the force of Krav Maga-trained personnel.

Delhi Police officials emphasise that this initiative is vital, particularly in light of past incidents where unarmed officers were victims of criminal attacks.

The Krav Maga program is expected to significantly boost the overall combat readiness and effectiveness of Delhi's police force.

Earlier on March 22, Delhi Police officers, who are not on district postings, were asked to conduct 'Jan Sunwai' in districts to better redress public grievances, and feedback will be sent to the police headquarters.

These officers, many of whom are posted in various units and battalions, will conduct Jan Sunwai and submit a detailed report to the Vigilance Unit, which will send a report to the Commissioner of Police and also inform him about the number of complaints pending.

Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora had issued guidelines for Jan Sunwai and instructed the Vigilance Unit to allocate the task to the officers of the rank of Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) and Additional Deputy Commissioners of Police (Addl DCPs). (ANI)

