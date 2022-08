New Delhi, Aug 4 (PTI) The Delhi Police will install over 1,000 CCTV cameras in and around the historic Red Fort to monitor Independence Day celebrations, officials said on Thursday.

A senior police officer said the cameras will be installed by the north, central and New Delhi districts of the city police and its security unit. They will also help monitor the VVIP route till the monument.

Also Read | Justice UU Lalit Set to Take Over NV Ramana As the Next Chief Justice of India; Here's Everything You Need To Know About Him.

According to a document, 80 per cent of the CCTV cameras of IP-based-2-megapixel and 20 per cent of CCTV cameras of IP-based-4-megapixel would be installed at each and every corner of the venue. These 20 per cent CCTV cameras of IP-based-4-megapixel will be installed at strategic locations to be intimated by DCPs concerned at the time of installation, it showed.

The officer further said, "We are trying to make efforts to ensure kite-flying does not take place during the Independence Day celebrations when the prime minister will address the nation from the Mughal-era fort."

Also Read | Nokia 8210 4G & Nokia 110 Launched in India, Check Price & Other Details Here.

The Delhi Police has tightened security measures across the capital, intensifying patrolling and conducting anti-sabotage checks, the officials said.

Hotels, guest houses, parking lots and restaurants are being checked, and verification of tenants and servants is being carried out, they said.

The police said vehicles are being thoroughly checked and strict vigil is being maintained. Meetings are also being held with members of MWAs and RWAs.

On July 22, the police issued an order prohibiting the flying of aerial objects like paragliders, handgliders, and hot air balloons, ahead of Independence Day celebrations. This order shall remain in force in the national capital for a period of 26 days from Friday till August 16 for security reasons.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)