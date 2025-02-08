New Delhi [India], February 8 (ANI): BJP workers celebrate outside the party's office in New Delhi as early trends show the Bharatiya Janata Party's comeback in the national capital after 27 years.

BJP workers were seen bursting firecrackers, dancing, and singing at the party office. BJP leaders including Delhi president Virendra Sachdeva, and the party's vice president Baijayant Panda among others also met at the party office after its performance in the Delhi polls.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has crossed the majority mark in the Delhi assembly election results, as per the early trends.

The BJP is currently leading on 46 seats while the AAP is ahead on 24 seats. The majority mark to form the government in the national capital is 36.

AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal is trailing from the New Delhi seat by a vote margin of 1174.

AAP candidate and Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj is trailing BJP's Shikha Roy on the Greater Kailash seat by 1003 votes.

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi is trailing BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri on the Kalkaji seat by a vote margin of 3231 votes.

Among the top leadership, only Manish Sisodia is currently leading on the Jangpura seat by a margin of 2438 votes.

Earlier today, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva said that the people of Delhi have chosen PM Modi's good model of governance and have rejected Arvind Kejriwal's bad model as BJP crossed the majority mark in Delhi election results in the early trends.

Speaking to ANI, Sachdeva emphasised that this election was a contest between good governance and bad governance.

"The situation in Delhi--contaminated water, broken roads, poor sanitation, pollution in Yamuna, and much more--is a reflection of Kejriwal's model of governance, which the people of Delhi have rejected," he said.

"On the other hand, Modi ji's model of good governance is one that the entire nation respects. People have chosen good governance," he added.

Speaking about AAP's prominent leaders like Arvind Kejriwal, Atishi, and Saurabh Bharadwaj trailing in the results, the Delhi BJP Chief said that they will lose as they have cheated the public.

"Their prominent leaders will lose the elections because they have betrayed the public. Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Atishi--these are all faces of corruption. The people will not forgive them," Virendra Sachdeva said.

Polling for the 70-member assembly was held on February 5, with a total voter turnout recorded at 60.54 per cent.

The BJP's campaign, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, targeted the AAP over alleged toxicity in the Yamuna River and the renovation of Arvind Kejriwal's residence as Chief Minister.

The PM also used the terms "Aapda" and "Sheesh Mahal" to slam Kejriwal. (ANI)

