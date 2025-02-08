New Delhi [India], February 8 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party leaders on Saturday met at the party's office in New Delhi as the early trends showed that the party is poised to form the government in the national capital after 27 years.

Delhi BJP Chief Virendra Sachdeva, Union Minister Harsh Malhotra, and party National Vice President Baijayant Panda among others were present at the office.

As per the early trends from the Election Commission, the BJP is currently leading on 45 seats while the Aam Aadmi Party on 25. Congress is yet to open its account in the Delhi election results.

Earlier today, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva said that the people of Delhi have chosen PM Modi's good model of governance and have rejected Arvind Kejriwal's bad model as the BJP crossed the majority mark in Delhi election results in the early trends.

Speaking to ANI, Sachdeva emphasised that this election was a contest between good governance and bad governance.

"The situation in Delhi--contaminated water, broken roads, poor sanitation, pollution in the Yamuna, and much more--was a reflection of Kejriwal's model of governance, which the people of Delhi have rejected," he said.

"On the other hand, Modi ji's model of good governance is one that the entire nation respects. People have chosen good governance," he added.

Speaking on Aam Aadmi Party's prominent leaders including Arvind Kejriwal, Atishi, and Saurabh Bharadwaj trailing in the results, the Delhi BJP Chief said that they will lose as they have cheated the public.

"Their prominent leaders will lose the elections because they have betrayed the public. Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Atishi--these are all faces of corruption. The people will not forgive them," Virendra Sachdeva said.

Polling for the 70-member assembly was held on February 5, with a total voter turnout recorded at 60.54 per cent.

Key constituencies include New Delhi, where AAP leader and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is contesting against Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit and BJP's Parvesh Verma. (ANI)

