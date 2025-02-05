New Delhi [India], February 5 (ANI): Sahiram Pahalwan, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate from Tughlakabad Vidhan Sabha, expressed confidence in his party's win, predicting that the AAP will secure over 62 seats.

He attributed this anticipated win to the satisfaction of the people with the development achieved during Arvind Kejriwal's 10-year tenure as chief minister.

Speaking to the ANI on Wednesday, Pahalwan said, "People are happy with the development that has happened in the last 10 years in Arvind Kejriwal's government. They are coming out in large numbers to bless us... BJP people create tensions. Wherever something goes wrong, BJP's involvement emerges... We will win more than 62 seats."

Similarly, Sunita Kejriwal, the wife of AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal, has expressed confidence that the people of Delhi are intelligent and will make the right choice.

Earlier in the day, speaking to the reporters, Sunita Kejriwal said, "People of Delhi are very intelligent. We trust them. They don't tolerate 'gundagardi.'. So, we firmly believe that the people of Delhi will make the right choice."

A voter turnout of 57.70 per cent was recorded till 5 pm on Wednesday in the single-phase Delhi assembly elections, according to the Election Commission of India (ECI).

The North-East district of the national capital continues to lead the way with the highest turnout of 63.83 per cent turnout among all districts.The lowest turnout of 53.77 per cent was recorded in the South East district just behind the New Delhi district where a turnout of 54.37 per cent was recorded at 5 pm.

According to the ECI, the South West district recorded a turnout of 58.86 per cent, East 58.98 per cent, North 57.24 per cent, North West 58.05 per cent, Shahdara 61.35 per cent, South 55.72 per cent, Central 55.24 per cent and West 57.42 per cent, as of 5 pm. (ANI)

