New Delhi [India], February 5 (ANI): Congress candidate from Kalkaji assembly seat Alka Lamba on Wednesday cast her vote at a polling station in Madipur. She urged the voters to come out in large numbers and cast their votes to bring change.

Congress party has fielded Jai Prakash Panwar from the Madipur assembly seat. AAP has fielded Rakhi Birla from this seat while BJP has fielded Kailash Gangwal from the Madipur constituency assembly.

After casting her vote, Alka Lamba, who is also a Congress candidate from Kalkaji assembly seat Alka Lamba said, "The people of Delhi are excited because they want change and development. Now no one can stop this change. They have seen how Delhi has been taken back in the last 10 years... I hope that the voters of Delhi will come out of their homes and bring the change..."

She cast her vote with her father Amar Nath Lamba at a polling station in Madipur.

Lamba is contesting elections from the Kalkaji assembly seat where she is in electoral fray against incumbent MLA and Delhi Chief Minister Atishi and BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri from this seat. Kalkaji is one of the hot seats among 70 constituencies.

Polling for 70 assembly seats began on Wednesday morning in Delhi, as voters cast their ballots for the 8th Assembly amid tight security.

Voting commenced at 7.00 am and will continue till 6.00 pm, officials said.

Hotly contested constituencies include New Delhi and Jangpura. AAP, which currently holds more than 60 seats in the 70-seat assembly, seeks re-election based on its previous terms' achievements.

The New Delhi seat sees a high-profile three-way contest with former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (AAP), BJP's Parvesh Verma, and Congress's Sandeep Dikshit (son of former CM Sheila Dikshit).

Jangpura sees a contest between AAP's Manish Sisodia, Congress's Farhad Suri, and BJP's Tarvinder Singh Marwah.

A total of 699 candidates is in the electoral fray on the 70 assembly constituency seats of the national capital.

Delhi has 1,56,14,000 registered voters, including 83,76,173 males, 72,36,560 females, and 1,267 third-gender voters. The electorate also includes 2,39,905 first-time voters aged 18-19, 1,09,368 elderly voters aged 85 and above, and 79,885 persons with disabilities. (ANI)

