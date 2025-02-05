New Delhi [India], February 5 (ANI): Former President Ram Nath Kovind and his family cast their vote at a polling booth in NDMC School of Science and Humanities at Palika Kendra, Sansad Marg in Delhi assembly polls underway on Wednesday.

Speaking to the media, Kovind appealed to the people to cast their vote.

"This is a festival of democracy for the people of Delhi and I would like to appeal to every voter to cast their vote. This is our constitutional right and moral responsibility. Through our vote, we can elect a representative of our choice and form a government of our choice. So, I urge every voter to vote," he said.

Meanwhile, polling for the 70 Delhi Assembly seats and by-elections for one seat each in Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh began on Wednesday morning, with voting starting at 7:00 am under tight security.

After a slow start in the first two hours, voter turnout reached 19.95 per cent by 11 am in the single-phase Delhi Assembly elections, according to the Election Commission of India.

According to the ECI, the highest turnout was recorded in the North East district with 24.87 per cent among all districts of the national capital followed by the Shahdara district with 23.30 per cent while the Central district recorded the lowest turnout of 16.46 per cent.

In Delhi, the prominent contested constituencies include New Delhi, Jangpura, Kalkaji, Ohkla, Mustafabad, Bijwasan, Kasturba Nagar, Greater Kailash, Patparganj, etc.

These elections are high-stakes elections for AAP, BJP and Congress, as, AAP is hoping to retain its power for the next term while the BJP is eyeing to regain power after almost 27 years.

Congress which once ruled the state for 15 years has struggled to claim even a seat in the 2015 and 2020 elections. In this election, the party is hoping for a return.

AAP, which currently holds more than 60 seats in the 70-seat assembly, seeks re-election based on its previous terms' achievements. (ANI)

