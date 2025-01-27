New Delhi [India], January 27 (ANI): Delhi High Court disposed of the petition of Rajan Singh, a transgender candidate of the Aam Janata Party from the Kalkaji assembly constituency seeking security due to threat after perusing the assessment report filed by the Delhi police. Police said that there was no threat to him.

The report stated that the perception of threat is not genuine. The High Court said there was no further order required and disposed of the petition.

Also Read | 'Mota': Teenager Stabbed Over Fat-Shaming Comment in Mumbai's Antop Hill, 2 Detained.

Justice Vikas Mahajan after perusing the status report and noting the submissions of Additional Standing counsel (ASC) for Delhi police with no further direction.

It was stated by the Delhi Police that there is no threat to the petitioner and his perception of threat is not genuine. An enquiry was conducted by the special cell.

Also Read | What Is Gleeden, Where 3 Million Indians Are Active? How Does This Extra-Marital Dating App Work?.

It was stated that the security arrangements would be done whenever there is an election program of the petitioner.

During the hearing, petitioner Rajan Singh submitted before the bench that one of his friends had been murdered on Thursday and Delhi Police is saying that there is a threat perception.

He also said that if there was no inquiry by the police then how can a report get filed stating that there is no threat to me?

The High Court said that we don't have any other machinery than the Delhi police, it is saying there is no threat perception.

On January 20, the Delhi High Court issued notice to Delhi Police and sought a response to the plea moved by transgender Rajan Singh.

Singh is contesting Delhi State assembly elections from Kalkaji. He has sought personal security due to the threat to his life as he is contesting polls.

Rajan Singh moved a petition through advocate Subhash Chandra Budhiraja. It was stated that the petitioner is going to contest Delhi Assembly Election 2025 and had successfully filed his nomination papers before the Returning Officer, Kalkaji Assembly Constituency Election.

It is alleged that the petitioner is being threatened by some rival candidates with dire consequences and for this, the petitioner urgently needs police protection and the Hon'ble Court may kindly direct the Respondents to provide police protection to the petitioner, as provided in the year 2024 for contesting the Delhi Assembly Election 2025.

It was submitted that the petitioner urgently needed protection, when the petitioner was going to take his Electoral Roll Certificate on 15.01.2025 from the office of the Electoral Officer, AC-49, Tuglakabad Extension, New Delhi, some unknown persons/ opposite party's henchman came near the petitioner and snatched his Electoral Roll Certificate from his hand and tore the same and threatened the petitioner.

The petitioner immediately called PCR on 15.01.2025, PCR Petrol Vehicle came, but the PCR did not take any action against that person, thereafter the petitioner immediately called the SHO P.S. Sangam Vihar, but the SHO P.S. Sangam Vihar but no action was initiated.

The petitioner again called ATO Sangam Vihar, regarding the above-mentioned incident and asked to provide necessary help, but the said ATO denied to help the petitioner.

It is further submitted that the petitioner urgently needs police protection because the petitioner has to campaign for his Delhi Assembly Election-2025 and the petitioner is the sole candidate of the Transgender Community and going to campaign in his Kalkaji Assembly Constituency, to avoid some untoward incident the petitioner herein may kindly be provided with the police protection

It is also submitted that the petitioner was granted police protection for campaigning on 29.04.2024. The said security continued till 14th October 2024. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)