New Delhi [India], February 5 (ANI): Congress candidate from the New Delhi assembly constituency, Sandeep Dikshit, on Wednesday cast his vote in the Delhi assembly Election in a polling booth in Jangpura.

After casting his vote, Dikshit asked voters to vote for a good candidate who meets people's aspirations.

Also Read | Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: Polling for 70 Assembly Seats Begins, Voters Cast Their Ballots Amid Tight Security (Watch Videos).

"The voters are going to vote for development. People should vote for a good candidate who meets their aspirations. I have also voted for the candidate who I think is best for Jangpura. I want everyone to come out and cast their votes," Dikshit told media persons outside the polling booth.

"...I have been telling you for 2-3 days not that money is being distributed. Both BJP and AAP are distributing it...I am disappointed that both parties are distributing money in an attempt to buy votes by luring voters," the Congress leader added. Dikshit is up against Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Parvesh Verma and Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Arvind Kejriwal.

Also Read | USA: First Guantanamo Migrant Deportation Flights ‘underway’.

Polling for 70 assembly seats began on Wednesday morning in Delhi, as voters cast their ballots for the 8th Assembly amid tight security.

Voting commenced at 7.00 am and will continue till 6.00 pm, officials said.

Delhi has 1,561,400 registered voters, including 837,617 males, 723,656 females, and 1,267 third-gender voters. The electorate also includes 239,905 first-time voters aged 18-19, 109,368 elderly voters aged 85 and above, and 79,885 persons with disabilities.

Around 97,955 personnel and 8,715 volunteers have been deployed for the elections. Security measures include 220 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), 19,000 Home Guards, and 35,626 Delhi Police personnel, ensuring peaceful polling.

To promote inclusivity, 70 polling stations will be exclusively managed by women staff, and another 70 will be run entirely by persons with disabilities. Additionally, 70 polling stations have been set up to encourage youth participation.

Voters can use an AI-based Queue Management System app, "Delhi Election - 2025 QMS," available on the Google Play Store, to monitor real-time crowd levels at polling stations. Medical teams will be on-site for emergencies, and a creche facility will be available for parents with young children.

Additionally, colour-coded polling stations and a helpline number (1950) will assist voters in locating their designated booth and addressing election-related queries.

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is eyeing a third term while the Bharatiya Janata Party is leaving no stone unturned to wrest back power.

The BJP's campaign, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, targeted Kejriwal over alleged issues with the Yamuna water and corruption. Meanwhile, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra held rallies, accusing AAP of "damaging" the infrastructure of Delhi. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)