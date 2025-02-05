New Delhi [India], February 5 (ANI): After a sluggish turnout in the first two hours of the polling, a voter turnout of 19.95 per cent was recorded till 11 am on Wednesday in the single-phase Delhi assembly elections, as per the Election Commission of India.

According to the ECI, the highest turnout was recorded in the North East district with 24.87 per cent among all districts of the national capital followed by the Shahdara district with 23.30 per cent while the Central district recorded the lowest turnout of 16.46 per cent.

The South West district recorded a turnout of 21.90 per cent, New Delhi 16.80 per cent, East 20.03 per cent, North 18.63 per cent, North West 19.75 per cent, South 19.75 per cent, South East 19.66 per cent and West 17.67 per cent, as of 11 am.

Meanwhile, the Milkipur assembly constituency recorded a turnout of 29.86 per cent in the bye-assembly elections. The Erode (East) constituency of Tamil Nadu witnessed a turnout of 26.03 per cent as of 11 am in the bypolls.

Polling for 70 assembly seats of Delhi and by-polls for two seats, one each of Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh began on Wednesday morning. Voting commenced at 7.00 am today.

Voters cast their ballots amid tight security in all seats.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP candidate for Kalkaji, Atishi expressed her views on the ongoing elections, calling them more than just a regular election.

"This is the Delhi election; this is not just any election. This is a Dharm yuddha. This is a battle between good and evil. This is a battle between work and hooliganism. And wherever we are going, the people of Delhi are with work. And it is absolutely clear to everyone that they do not want hooliganism in Delhi," she said, highlighting the contrast between AAP's work-focused approach and the alleged actions of the opposition.

AAP MP Raghav Chadha expressed confidence in the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) chances in the Delhi Assembly polls, citing their hard work, truth, and honesty. He said that the people of Delhi will recognize AAP's efforts in improving the city's health and education systems, as well as addressing basic issues like electricity, water, and healthcare.

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari launched a scathing attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), saying they've completed three terms in Delhi, but the city still grapples with numerous problems. He emphasised that the people of Delhi have had enough and are now determined to bring about change.

BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa said that the people are going to be freed from the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the national capital.

"It is not just important for Delhi, but it is also historic. Delhi is celebrating today like a festival. They know that they are going to be free from disease, AAP-da and a party of goons," Sirsa said.

Congress MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi hoped for better results for the party saying that the party members are hopeful that the result will be surprising and Congress will do well.

A total of 699 candidates are in the electoral fray on the 70 assembly constituency seats of the national capital.

In Delhi, the prominent contested constituencies include New Delhi, Jangpura, Kalkaji, Ohkla, Mustafabad, Bijwasan, Kasturba Nagar, Greater Kailash, Patparganj, etc.

These elections are high-stakes elections for AAP, BJP and Congress, as, AAP is hoping to retain its power for the next term while the BJP is eyeing to regain power after almost 27 years.

Congress which once ruled the state for 15 years has struggled to claim even a seat in the 2015 and 2020 elections. In this election, the party is hoping for a return.

AAP, which currently holds more than 60 seats in the 70-seat assembly, seeks re-election based on its previous terms' achievements.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav alleged that the police are checking the ID cards of voters in Milkipur where the by-polls are underway.

The Ayodhya Police responded to Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav's allegation. In a post on X, Ayodhya police said that the police were checking the ID of a booth agent of a candidate, not of voters.

In Uttar Pradesh's Milkipur, the fate of candidates in the fray will be decided by the Scheduled Castes (SC)-reserved constituency's 3,70,829 voters but the main contest is expected to be between Samajwadi Party's Ajit Prasad and the BJP's Chandrabhanu Paswan.

The counting of votes will take place on February 8. (ANI)

