New Delhi [India], February 2 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami criticized the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ahead of the Delhi Assembly polls, accusing both parties of being partners in corruption and appeasement politics.

CM Dhami was addressing a public meeting organized in support of BJP candidate Sandeep Sehrawat in the Matiala assembly constituency as part of the Delhi election campaign.

"The nationalist people of Delhi have now recognized the real face of the Aam Aadmi Party. Both Congress and AAP are partners in corruption, appeasement, and opposition to Sanatan. I am confident that the public will ensure BJP's victory in this assembly election by making such parties forfeit their deposits," he said.

He also highlighted that Uttarakhand had become the first state in India to implement the Uniform Civil Code law.

On the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, CM Dhami said, "Many kar sevaks sacrificed their lives for the construction of the Shri Ram Temple in Ayodhya. After a long struggle, the dream of a grand Shri Ram Temple is now being fulfilled under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

Commenting on former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's remarks about the Yamuna river, CM Dhami said, "Arvind Kejriwal has only used the cleanliness of the Yamuna river for political gains. He has been constantly lying about it, and this time the public has understood his lies."

He further said, "The double engine government of BJP in Uttarakhand has ensured the overall development of the state. On the other hand, the corruption and appeasement politics of the Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi has further increased the problems of Delhi."

The 70 assembly seats in Delhi will go to polls on February 5, with the counting of votes scheduled for February 8. (ANI)

