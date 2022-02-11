New Delhi [India], February 11 (ANI): A portion of an old building at JJ colony in Delhi's Bawana collapsed on Friday. As per the police, three of the six people feared to be trapped under the debris have been rescued so far.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Outer North District Brijendra Yadav said, "At least six persons were feared trapped in the debris after a portion of an old building collapsed in Bawana's JJ colony. Out of six people, three were rescued later."

He further informed that the rescued persons are out of danger. Rescue operation at the site is underway.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

