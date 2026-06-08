India News | Delhi: Posters Targeting Rahul Gandhi Appear Ahead of INDIA Bloc Meeting

New Delhi [India], June 8 (ANI): Posters targeting the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, appeared on multiple roundabouts in New Delhi ahead of the INDIA bloc meeting on Monday. The posters highlighted past statements by Opposition leaders against the Congress MP.

The posters included remarks by NCP (SCP) chief Sharad Pawar, TMC chief Mamata Banerjee, DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin, and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, against Rahul Gandhi and the Congress.

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This comes amid some visible cracks in the INDIA bloc. Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) will not be attending the meeting, as Congress ended its long-standing partnership with the party after Congress joined hands with the Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

DMK leader TKS Elangovan expressed unhappiness with Congress and claimed that more parties are set to quit the INDIA bloc because of Congress. He called Congress a "non-reliable party."

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Elangovan said, "Our cadres are unhappy with Congress. Congress is calling an INDIA bloc meeting. They have joined the TVK even after winning on our side. They have shifted their allegiance to TVK and stated that in the forthcoming local body and Parliament elections, they will be with TVK and not the INDIA bloc. Then how can our cadres allow us to attend the meeting? That is why we are not attending the meeting. Every party will attack Congress because they were all affected by Congress. I heard that AAP is not attending the meeting. Let's see what Lalu Prasad and others decide. Congress is shifting its allegiance. How can they do that?"

"They claim to be the leaders of the INDIA bloc, but they have shifted their allegiance to a party that is not in the INDIA bloc. Most of the parties will quit the INDIA bloc. That is my expectation, because Congress has become a non-reliable party," the DMK leader added.

Congress has faced backlash from its allies against whom it contested in the State Assembly elections, including Trinamool Congress in West Bengal and CPI(M) in Keralam.

The CPI(M) has conveyed its concern to Congress over the "systematic campaign" against its leadership during the Keralam Assembly polls, but the party has decided that MP John Brittas will attend the INDIA bloc meeting.

According to senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, 23 political parties will be in attendance at the meeting, which will take place at the Constitution Club in the national capital. He also maintained that the Opposition parties are "unified."

Mamata Banerjee will attend the meeting today, while Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray will mark his presence virtually. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)