New Delhi [India], February 2 (ANI): Delhi Police have registered a case and have begun investigation after the Delhi Police School in R K Puram in the national capital recieved a call warning of a bomb in the institute's premises.

All students were evacuated from the school premises as a precationary measure, police said.

A search operation has begun, police said, adding that nothing suspicious has been found yet.

In May last year, the Delhi Public School, Mathura Road had received a bomb threat on email. Police declared the email threat to be a hoax after finding nothing suspicious following searches. Later it was found that the e-mail was sent from the email id of a student, police said.

A similar email sent in April last year to the Indian School in Sadiq Nagar of the national capital also turned out to be a hoax.

More details awaited. (ANI)

