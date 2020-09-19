New Delhi, Sep 19 (PTI) The public works department of the Delhi government has directed officials to submit the status report of all ongoing construction projects through its website, a move that is aimed at ensuring timely completion of projects.

In a letter to all superintendent engineers, the department said the status report of sanctioned projects should also be uploaded on the PWD's website on priority basis.

Also Read | Ruth Bader Ginsburg Dies at 87: Here are Inspiring Quotes from The Renowned US Supreme Court Justice.

"All superintendent engineers in PWD are requested to ensure that status of all ongoing and sanctioned works be updated on priority by respective executive engineers under their control," the letter stated.

An official said that the move intends to ensure that every construction project meets its deadline.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: 3 LeT Terrorists Held in Rajouri District, More Details Awaited.

The PWD is a prime construction agency of the Delhi government. It carries out major projects and looks after the maintenance work of state-owned buildings.

Besides, the Delhi PWD, which maintains around 1,260-km roads, is responsible for roads over 60-metre in width while roads less than 60-metre wide broadly fall under the jurisdictions of the civic bodies. PTI BUN

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)