New Delhi [India], February 27 (ANI): Delhi PWD Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh on Thursday visited Defence Colony to inspect ongoing infrastructure projects along with senior officials from the Public Works Department (PWD). During the visit, he reviewed a damaged 'puliya' that has been in disrepair for the past two years, causing road closure and severe traffic congestion in the area, according to the statement.

Minister Parvesh Singh directed officials to expedite the tender process, assuring residents that repair work would begin by April.

Emphasizing the importance of this route, he stated, "This road leads to Barapullah, a critical corridor for commuters. Due to negligence by the previous government, the cost of the Barapullah project has doubled from its original sanction. In the last 10 years, not a single minister from Arvind Kejriwal's team visited this site to monitor progress."

As per the statement, expressing concerns over financial mismanagement under the previous administration, he questioned, "Where has Arvind Kejriwal spent public money? We will conduct a thorough investigation into these expenditures."

The PWD Minister said, "Currently, it seems like the whole of Delhi is damaged...The cost of the Barapulla project has already been double the sanctioned amount because there was no follow-up from the government. The company working on that project has told me that no minister has visited for the follow-up in the last 10 years...Similarly, the cost of many projects has been doubled due to no follow-up..."

The BJP Government in Delhi remains committed to ensuring transparency, efficiency, and timely completion of infrastructure projects for the benefit of the people.

Earlier, on Wednesday, BJP MLA Satish Upadhyay visited Shaheed Bhagat Singh Park and highlighted the broken statue of Bhagat Singh.

Speaking to ANI, BJP MLA Upadhya said, "The statue of Shaheed Bhagat Singh has been broken in this park for the last three years. He alleged that for the last 10 years, Aam Aadmi Party MLA Somnath Bharti was here, but he did not care about the statue of Shaheed Bhagat Singh."

He further added, " Aam Aadmi Party only pretends, and if they had been so concerned about Shaheed Bhagat Singh, the condition of this park would have been different. He instructed the officials to repair this statue soon. He also said that we highly respect Shaheed Bhagat Singh and believe in work, not politics."(ANI)

