New Delhi [India], February 22 (ANI): Delhi Public Works Department (PWD) minister Parvesh Verma inspected projects of the department at Bhairon Marg till Sarai Kale Khan, ring road in the national capital on Saturday.

During his inspection, he talked with various constituents and officials to listen to their grievances and find a solution to the problems.

The minister was seen asking an official about the 4-km long stretch of road which is being repaired, and how traffic congestion gets dealt with during road closures. The official informed Verma that the work gets done per lane and mainly done at night.

"Make such a road which is good for 10-15 years, even though 5 years is the official time, you (the official) make sure it is good for 10-15 years," Verma told the official in front of reporters.

Parvesh Verma was sworn in as a minister in the Rekha Gupta-led cabinet on February 20. He was given the charge of Public Works Department (PWD), Legislative Affairs, Irrigation and Flood Control Department (I&FC), Water, and Gurdwara elections.

His ministerial colleagues, Ashish Sood has been allocated Home, Power, Urban Development, Education, Higher Education, Training and Technical Education department. Manjinder Singh Sira, BJP MLA from Rajouri Garden, will be responsible for the Food and Supplies, Forest and Environment, and Industries departments.

Minister Ravinder Singh (Indraj) has been allocated the Social Welfare, SC and ST Welfare, Cooperative, and Elections departments.

Minister Kapil Mishra has been given Law and Justice, Labour, Employment, Art and Culture, Language, and Tourism departments. Pankaj Kumar Singh has been given the responsibility of Health and Family welfare, transport and Information Technology department.

Whereas, the CM has taken charge of General Administration, Services, Finance, Revenue, Women and Child Development, Land and Building, Information and Public Relations, Vigilance, Administrative Reforms, Planning, and any other departments not allocated to any other minister.

The party has promised various developmental initiatives in Delhi, including repairing roads, cleaning the Yamuna river, dealing with pollution and focusing on women welfare. (ANI)

