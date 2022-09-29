New Delhi [India], September 29 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday reached 10 Janpath in New Delhi to meet Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi ahead of the party presidential election.

Gehlot, who had emerged as the top contender for the post of Congress president, reached Jodhpur House in Delhi after his arrival on Wednesday.

Several people were seen sloganeering about Gehlot, Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and the party.

"Our all leaders are respectable and today our leader has come here to meet Sonia Ji, and we have come for that," said one of the party supporters.

"We are the supporters of each of the party leaders, Rahul Gandhi ji, Sonia Gandhi ji, Ashok Gehlot ji, Priyanka Gandhi ji, we are their supporters. Congress party is one, there is no crisis as shown by the media. It is a matter of family, confined to the party," he said adding that they wish to see Rahul Gandhi as party president.

Gehlot on Wednesday sought to play down the political crisis in the state for which three of his loyalists have been issued show cause notice by the party's central leadership and said, "internal politics goes on, we'll resolve it".

Talking to reporters, Gehlot said the party works under the Congress president and decisions will be taken in the time to come.

He said Congress workers worry about the direction in which the country is heading and tackling the issue was more important.

"Be it inflation, unemployment, or dictatorial tendency in the country, Rahul Gandhi worries about it. All of us in Congress worry about the direction in which the country is heading. Tackling that is more important for us. Internal politics goes on, we'll resolve it," he had said.

"We work under Congress president. Decisions will be taken as per that in the time to come. Media should recognize the issues of the country. Authors, journalists are being called anti-nationals and jailed. We worry for them and Rahul Gandhi is on Yatra for them," he added.

Recently former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh collected his nomination papers and announced that he is likely to file his nominations tomorrow between 11 am to 3 pm.

Gehlot and Shashi Tharoor (who has already declared to file his nomination on Friday) were considered two prominent candidates for the post and the possible candidature of Digvijaya Singh added a new twist to the battle.

The filing of nominations for the top Congress post will take place till September 30 and the election will take place on October 17. (ANI)

