New Delhi, Nov 21 (PTI) Delhi recorded two fresh COVID-19 cases on Monday with a positivity rate of 0.12 per cent, according to data shared by the health department here.

No new death was reported due to the viral disease, according to the latest bulletin shared by the city's health department.

Delhi recorded 14 COVID-19 cases on Sunday with a positivity rate of 0.43 per cent.

With these new cases, Delhi's COVID-19 tally has risen to 20,06,883 while the death toll due to the infection stood at 26,516.

On November 7, the city had logged 21 cases with a positivity rate of 0.93 per cent.

Delhi on November 4 had recorded 54 coronavirus cases with a positivity rate of 1.22 per cent, and two deaths.

The fresh cases came out of the 3,285 tests conducted the previous day.

The number of active cases stands at 127 while the number of patients in home isolation is 103. Of the 8,216 Covid beds in the city hospitals, only 23 are occupied. PTI KND

