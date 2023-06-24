New Delhi, Jun 24 (PTI) The national capital on Saturday recorded a minimum temperature of 30.4 degree Celsius, two notches above the season's average, and is expected to see little rain later in the day, the India Meteorological Department said.

The weather office has predicted a generally cloudy sky with very light rain or thundershowers during the day. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 38 degrees Celsius.

The relative humidity at 8.30 am was recorded at 69 per cent.

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded in the 'moderate' category with a reading of 162 at 9 am, Central Pollution Control Board data showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe.'

