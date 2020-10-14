New Delhi, Oct 14 (PTI) The national capital's coronavirus infection tally rose to 3.17 lakh with authorities reporting 3,324 new cases on Wednesday, while 44 fatalities took the number of deaths to 5,898.

This is the second consecutive day that the city reported more than 3,000 new cases. A total of 3,036 cases were recorded on Tuesday.

The city reported 44 deaths due to COVID-19 on Wednesday, according to a health department bulletin. The fatality count was 45 on Tuesday, 40 on Monday, 29 on Sunday and 48 on Saturday.

Of the total cases reported in Delhi so far, 2,89,747 have either recovered, been discharged or migrated out.

As many as 56,950 tests were conducted to detect COVID-19 infection on Tuesday, of which 12,596 were RTPCR tests and 44,354 rapid antigen tests.

A total of 37,71,273 tests have been conducted in the national capital so far, which translates into 1.98 lakh tests per million population.

