New Delhi, Oct 7 (PTI) The national capital recorded 35 fresh casualties due to COVID-19 on Wednesday and the death toll mounted to 5,616, while 2,871 new cases took the tally to over 2.98 lakh, authorities said.

These fresh cases were detected after 51,505 tests were conducted the previous day.

Thirty-five new fatalities have been recorded, taking the death toll to 5,616, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

The active cases' tally on Wednesday dropped to 22,186 from 22,720 the previous day.

The bulletin said the total number of cases has climbed to 2,98,107. PTI KND

