New Delhi, Sep 15 (PTI) The national capital recorded 4,263 fresh COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, taking tally to over 2.25 lakh, with authorities conducting more than 62,000 coronavirus tests.

Thirty-six more fatalities have been recorded, taking the death toll to 4,806, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

The active cases tally on Tuesday rose to 29,787 from 28,641 the previous day.

Over 62,000 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the national capital on Monday, authorities said.

The death toll from COVID-19 in Delhi stood at 4,770 on Monday.

The bulletin on Tuesday said the death toll from coronavirus infection has risen to 4,806 and the total number of cases has climbed to 2,25,796. PTI KND

