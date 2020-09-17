New Delhi, Sep 17 (PTI) With 4,432 fresh coronavirus cases, Delhi's caseload went over 2.34 lakh on Thursday while the death toll reached 4,877 with 38 fresh fatalities.

According to Delhi government's health bulletin, 60,014 tests were conducted on Wednesday. The positivity rate in the national capital stands at 7.38 per cent.

The total number of cases in the city is 2,34,701, of which 1,98,103 have either recovered, migrated out or been discharged.

The number of active cases stands at 31,721. The number of containment zones is 1,670, the bulletin said.

