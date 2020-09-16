New Delhi, Sep 16 (PTI) Delhi recorded the highest single-day spike of 4,473 fresh coronavirus cases pushing the caseload to more than 2.30 lakh on Wednesday, authorities said.

As many as 62,593 tests were conducted the previous day, according to Delhi government's health bulletin.

The bulletin said that the death toll has risen to 4,839 with 33 fatalities. Four of the 33 fatalities are from the previous days.

The total number of cases stands at 2,30,269, of which 30,914 are active cases and 1,94,516 have recovered, migrated out of the city or discharged.

The positivity rate stands at 7.15 per cent while the case fatality rate is 2.1 per cent. The number of containment zones is 1,637, it said.

