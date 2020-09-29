New Delhi, Sep 29 (PTI) The national capital reported 48 COVID-19 fatalities on Tuesday, the highest in over 70 days, pushing the death toll to 5,320, while the infection tally rose to over 2.76 lakh with 3,227 more people contracting the viral disease, authorities said.

This is the highest number of deaths reported in a day since July 16, when the city recorded 58 fatalities.

On September 26, Delhi had recorded 46 deaths, 42 the next day and 37 on September 28.

The 3,227 fresh cases reported on Tuesday came out of the 59,102 tests conducted the previous day.

Forty-eight new fatalities have been recorded, taking the death toll to 5,320. The total number of cases has climbed to 2,76,325 stated the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

The active cases tally in the city rose to 27,524 on Tuesday from 27,123 the previous day.

