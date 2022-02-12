New Delhi, Feb 12 (PTI) Delhi on Saturday reported 920 fresh COVID-19 cases and 13 deaths, while the positivity rate dropped to 1.68 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.

With this, the national capital's case count increased to 18,50,516 and the death toll climbed to 26,060, the latest health bulletin stated.

The number of COVID-19 tests conducted a day ago stood at 54,913, it said.

Delhi had on Friday and Thursday reported 977 and 1,104 cases with a positivity rate of 1.73 per cent and 2.09 per cent respectively, and 12 deaths each on both days.

The number of daily cases in Delhi has been on the decline after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13.

The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the ongoing wave of the pandemic. It took just 10 days for daily cases to drop below the 10,000-mark.

