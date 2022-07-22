New Delhi, Jul 22 (PTI) Delhi recorded a 96.29 per cent pass percentage in the CBSE class 12 exam and 86.55 per cent in class 10, a decline from last year's result when no written exam was held due to the Covid pandemic.

It was however better than 2020 when Delhi's pass percentage in the board's class 12 exam was 94.39 per cent and 91.87 per cent the year before. For the CBSE class 10 exam, the pass percentage in the national capital was 85.86 per cent in 2020 and 80.97 per cent in 2019.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) officials, however, claimed that this academic session was a "special one" and cannot be compared with previous sessions.

"Covid, non-conduct of classes, holding examinations in two terms, conducting an objective-type exam, giving answers on OMRs and evaluation by schools have made this session a special one," CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said.

The percentage of students who passed their Class 12 exam came down to 96.29 from 99.84 last year, but both the CBSE regions in the city were among the top five in the results announced Friday.

The CBSE has divided the country into 16 regions with Delhi having two -- Delhi East and Delhi West. In the Class 12 results, Delhi East is ranked fourth and Delhi West fifth with both recording 96.29 pass percentage.

The Delhi government-run schools recorded lower pass percentages than their private counterparts in both class 10 and 12. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, however, commended the hard work of teachers and students for the performance.

The national capital recorded an 86.55 per cent pass percentage in Class 10 CBSE exams this year, a steep decline from 98.19 per cent in 2021.

Delhi East and Delhi West regions were ranked 14th and 15th in the Class 10 results with pass percentages of 86.96 per cent and 85.94 per cent, respectively. Noida region was at the ninth spot with 96.08 per cent.

It was after a gap of two years that students appeared in CBSE board exams this year that were held in two terms. The results in 2020 and 2021 were declared based on a Tabulation Policy owing to the pandemic.

Girls outshone boys in both Delhi East and Delhi West regions in Class 10 and Class 12 exams this time.

In Delhi East, 89.36 per cent of the girls passed the Class 10 exams as against 84.82 per cent of boys while in the Delhi West region, 87.57 per cent of girls cleared their exams as opposed to 84.52 per cent of boys.

For Class 12, Delhi East's pass percentage for girls was 97.06 while for boys it was 95.55 per cent. In Delhi West, the numbers were 96.73 per cent for girls and 95.88 per cent for boys.

In the Delhi government-run schools, 96.29 per cent of students passed their Class 12 exams while for their private counterparts it was 97.65 per cent. In Class 10, 95.99 per cent of the private school students passed the board exam while in Delhi government-run schools it was 81.27 per cent.

Sisodia said, "It is worth mentioning that Covid-induced school closure in the past two years had a serious impact on studies and the emotional wellbeing of children.

"But despite this, when the schools were reopened on a regular basis earlier this year, students and teachers worked hard and gave their best," he said.

This year, the Rajkiya Pratibha Vikas Vidyalayas (RPVVs) run by the Directorate of Education (DoE) recorded a pass percentage of 99.80 per cent and School of Excellences (SoEs) recorded a pass percentage of 99.69 per cent for Class 12.

Nearly 99.27 per cent of the students of RPVVS cleared the class 10 exams while 100 per cent of candidates from SoEs aced their Class 10 exams.

As many as 160 Delhi government schools have recorded a 100 per cent pass percentage and 876 schools recorded more than 90 per cent pass percentage in the Class 12 board exam.

For Class 10, 95 schools have logged 100 per cent results, whereas 398 schools have recorded a pass percentage above 90 per cent.

