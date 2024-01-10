New Delhi [India], January 10 (ANI): A day after Delhi recorded the season's coldest day, people in the national capital on Wednesday woke up to another chilly morning, with the city recording a minimum temperature of 7.1 degree Celsius.

Safdarjung recorded a minimum temperature of 7.1 degree Celsius while 7.4 degree Celsuius was recorded at Palam.

The MeT has warned of dense to very dense fog at isolated places over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and dense fog over Jammu and Kashmir, Delhi, Himanchal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

It said that Cold day to severe cold day conditions will be seen at isolated places over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, West Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. Thunderstorm/Lightning could occur at isolated places over East Uttar Pradesh.

The minimum temperatures are in the range of 5 degree Celsius to 10 degree Celsius over Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and between 10 degree to 13 degree Celsius over Madhya Pradesh and Bihar, according to the India Meteorological department.

