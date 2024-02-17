New Delhi, Feb 17 (PTI) The national capital on Saturday recorded a minimum temperature of 7.4 degrees Celsius, four notches below the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The city recorded a maximum temperature of 26.5 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average while relative humidity oscillated between 90 per cent and 41 per cent, the IMD said.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu: Miffed Over Frequent Arrests by Sri Lankan Navy, Rameswaram Fishermen To Boycott Fishing.

The weather department has forecast a partly cloudy sky for Sunday. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 27 degrees Celsius and 9 degrees Celsius respectively.

At 6 pm, the Air Quality Index (AQI) of the city was recorded at 247, which falls in the "poor" category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BRS-BJP Alliance Likely in Telangana for LS Polls.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)