New Delhi, Oct 15 (PTI) Delhi woke up to a slight chill in the air on Friday as the minimum temperature settled at 18.6 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal for this time of the year, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

According to the weather office, it is likely to be a clear, sunny day with the maximum temperature reaching up to 34 degrees Celsius.

Also Read | MP Shocker: Minor Girl, Returning Home From Garba, Gangraped in Dhar Village.

The relative humidity was recorded at 68 per cent at 8.30 am.

Delhi's maximum temperature on Thursday settled at 33.9 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average, and the Met department has predicted a cloudy sky with light or moderate rains over the weekend.

Also Read | Thane Records 266 New COVID-19 Cases, 4 Death in Past 24 Hours.

The minimum temperature in the city on Thursday was recorded at 19 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the season, it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)