New Delhi [India], January 13 (ANI): Delhi reported 28,867 new cases of COVID-19 during the last 24 hours, registering its highest single-day cases since the beginning of the pandemic, as per the Delhi government on Thursday.

Earlier on April 20 last year, 28,395 cases were registered, which was earlier the highest single-day case count in the national capital.

Also Read | Guwahati-Bikaner Express Derail Update: 3 People Dead, 20 Injured, NDRF Dispatches Two Teams to Rescue Trapped Passengers.

As per the bulletin provided by the government, the positivity rate has mounted to 29.21 per cent. A total of 98,832 samples were tested during the last 24 hours.

With this, the total count of COVID-19 cases in Delhi has gone up to 16,46,583.

Also Read | Meet the Jodhpur Youth BJP Activist Laxman Bhati.

In the national capital, 22,121 people recovered from the infection during the last 24 hours, taking the total recoveries to 15,27,152.

Thirty-one people lost their lives to the deadly virus during the last 24 hours. The death toll due to the disease in the national capital stands at 25,271.

There are currently 94,160 active COVID-19 cases in Delhi, out of which 62,324 patients are in home isolation. Currently, there are 23,997 active containment zones in the national capital.

As per the bulletin, 2,424 patients are currently admitted to hospital, out of which 55 patients are suspected to be COVID-19 infected while 2,369 are confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Out of the confirmed 2,369 COVID-19 cases, 2,080 are from the national capital while 289 are from outside.

Currently, 768 patients are on Oxygen support, 628 are on ICU. 98 patients are in a critical condition on ventilator support.

The bulletin says that 84.29 per cent of 15,433 beds across dedicated COVID-19 hospitals in Delhi are vacant. Only 2,424 beds are occupied.

In the COVID-19 care centres, 87.92 per cent beds are empty, with only 559 out of 4,626 beds occupied. In COVID-19 health centres, 74.05 per cent beds are empty. Only 41 out of 158 beds in these health centres are occupied.

During the last 24 hours, 1,63,851 total COVID-19 vaccination doses were administered. Out of this, 94,838 are first doses while 45,322 people received their second doses.

A total of 23,691 precaution doses were given to Healthcare workers, frontline workers, senior citizens during the last 24 hours. In Delhi, a total of 65,128 precaution doses have been administered.

A total of 50,048 beneficaries aged 15-17 were given their first doses of COVID-19 vaccination during the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative count of beneficaries to 4,02,345.

A total of 2,80,71,935 vaccination doses have been administered in Delhi, out of which 1,62,13,267 beneficaries have recevied their first dose while 1,17,93,540 beneficaries have been administered their second dose. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)