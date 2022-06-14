New Delhi [India], June 14 (ANI): The national capital reported a sudden spike in new COVID cases with a jump of 82 per cent on Tuesday in comparison to yesterday as the city logged 1,118 infections in the last 24 hours.

As per the bulletin by the Delhi Health Department, the city had reported 614 new cases on Monday while the number increased to 1,118 today, a difference of whopping more than 500 cases.

Also Read | Punjab Shocker: Man Robs Teenager’s Scooter in Broad Daylight After Running Out of Fuel in Mohali.

With this, the active cases in the city rose to 3,177 which stood at 2,561 on Monday.

The case positivity rate is 6.50 per cent.

Also Read | Jyeshtha Purnima 2022: Amarnath Shrine Board Organises 'Pratham Puja' at Holy Cave.

As many as 500 COVID patients recovered in the last 24 hours taking the tally of recovered patients since the onset of the pandemic to 18,85,130 while two patients lost their lives during this period. The death toll increased to 26,223.

According to the bulletin, 17,210 samples were tested and 24,047 beneficiaries were vaccinated in the last 24 hours.

The cumulative doses of vaccines administered in the city so far are 3,45,28,975.

Opposite to the city's rise in the COVID cases, India witnessed a huge dip in the COVID-19 cases with the country reporting 6,594 fresh infections in the last 24 hours, around 18 per cent fewer as compared to the day before.

The country logged 8,084 COVID-19 cases on Monday. This was the third day when India reported more than 8,000 cases in a day.

Of the fresh cases, India's active caseload stands at 50,548 today, accounting for 0.12 per cent of the total infections, according to the Union Health Ministry.

A total of 4,035 people have been recovered from the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours, taking the total recoveries to 4,26,61,370. In India, the recovery rate is 98.67 per cent.

The daily positivity rate is at 2.05 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate is at 2.32 per cent. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)