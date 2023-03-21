New Delhi [India], March 21 (ANI): Amid rising Covid-19 cases in neighbouring Maharashtra, the national capital, New Delhi, on Tuesday one Covid death and recording 83 fresh cases.

According to data shared by Delhi's Health department, the fesh cases took the overall case positivity rate in the national capital to 5.83 per cent.

"During the last 24 hours, 1423 swab samples were tested for Covid in Delhi and 83 new cases have been reported. A total of 21 patients were also deemed to have recovered on today," a health official told ANI.

The country, meanwhile, logged 699 new Covid cases over the last 24 hours, with the number of active cases rising to 6,559, the Union Health Ministry stated in a release on Tuesday.

The fatality on Tuesday was the second such dead from Covid in the national capital this year. (ANI)

