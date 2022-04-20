New Delhi [India], April 20 (ANI): Witnessing a steady rise in the number of new COVID infections, the national capital reported 1,009 fresh cases in the last 24 hours, the highest since February 10, as per the health bulletin by the Delhi government on Wednesday.

The city had reported 1,104 on February 10 this year.

The active cases in the city rose to 2,641 which marks the highest after February 18 when Delhi witnessed 2,775 active cases.

The case positivity rate in the national capital reached 5.70 per cent which was 4.42 per cent on Tuesday.

According to the bulletin, 314 COVID patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours taking the total number of recoveries in the city since the onset of the pandemic to 18,41,890.

One patient succumbed to the virus during this period. The death toll in the city climbed to 26,161.

As many as 17,701 COVID samples were tested in the last 24 hours. The total number of tests conducted in the city so far rose to 3,76,00,234.

Under the vaccination drive of the government, 34,056 beneficiaries were inoculated during this period taking the cumulative doses jabbed in the city till date to 3,29,87,480.

The city has administered 5,73,210 precaution doses so far.

Meanwhile, India continued to register an increase in its daily COVID-19 caseload as it reported 2,067 new infections during the last 24 hours, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday.

India reported a total of 820 more COVID-19 cases today in comparison to Tuesday. The country registered as many as 1,247 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. (ANI)

