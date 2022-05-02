New Delhi [India], May 2 (ANI): The national capital saw a slight dip in the daily COVID-19 cases as it reported 1,076 cases on Monday.

Meanwhile, on Monday, the active cases in the city currently stand at 5,744, while the number of deaths reported today is zero.

Also Read | Priya Mohan Wins 200m-400m Double, Jain University Still Top of the Table at @kheloindia … – Latest Tweet by DD News.

As many as 1,329 COVID patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative number of recoveries since the beginning of the pandemic in the city to 18,52,388

The city reported zero deaths in the last 24 hours taking the COVID death toll in Delhi to 26,175. (ANI)

Also Read | Haryana Shocker: Minor Girl Abducted, Raped by 18-Year-Old Youth in Faridabad; Arrested.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)