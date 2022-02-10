New Delhi [India], February 10 (ANI): Delhi reported 1,104 new cases of COVID-19 during the last 24 hours with the positivity rate declining to 2.09 per cent, said the state health department on Thursday.

As per a bulletin provided by the state health department, a total of 52,848 samples were tested during the last 24 hours.

With this, the total case count in Delhi of COVID-19 has gone up to 18,48,619.

During the last 24 hours, 1,958 people recovered from the infection, taking the total recoveries in the state to 18,17,146.

12 people lost their lives to the deadly virus during the last 24 hours. The current death toll in the national capital due to COVID-19 stands at 26,035.

There are currently 5,438 active COVID-19 cases in the state, out of which 3,573 are currently in home isolation. There are currently 20,384 active containment zones in the state.

As per the bulletin, 732 people are admitted to hospitals across Delhi, of which 84 are suspected to have COVID-19 while 648 are confirmed cases of the infection. Of these confirmed COVID-19 cases, 456 are from the national capital and 192 from outside it.

Currently out of a total of 648 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 297 patients are on ICU support, 250 on Oxygen support and 70 are on ventilator support in a critical condition.

Currently, 95.25 per cent of beds in COVID-19 dedicated hospitals across the national capital are vacant, with only 732 out of 15,409 beds being occupied by patients. In COVID care centres, 97.54 per cent of beds are vacant, with only 114 out of 4,626 beds being occupied by the patients. In COVID health centres, 98.99 per cent of beds are vacant, with only 2 out of 198 beds being occupied by patients.

During the last 24 hours as per the bulletin, 78,088 COVID vaccination doses were administered, out of which 14,144 people received their first dose and 59,065 people received their second dose.

A total of 4,879 precaution doses of the vaccine were administered during the last 24 hours, taking the total number of beneficiaries of such doses to 3,40,105.

During the last 24 hours, 35,297 beneficiaries aged 15-18 years received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, taking the total beneficiaries of the first dose of vaccine in the aforementioned age bracket to 1,04,1887.

To date, a total of 3,02,65,487 vaccine doses have been administered of which 1,71,37,137 people have received their first dose while 1,27,88,245 people have received the second dose of the vaccine. (ANI)

