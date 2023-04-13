New Delhi (India], April 13 (ANI): The national capital on Wednesday reported 1,149 new coronavirus cases, marking a sharp jump from Tuesday when 980 cases were reported, according to a daily bulletin issued by the Delhi Health Department.

According to the Delhi Health Department, one death was reported in the national capital but the primary cause of death was not Covid. While the positivity rate stood at 23.8 per cent.

Meanwhile, the cumulative active cases in the national capital stood at 3,347.

It stated further that a total of 677 Covid patients recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 19,87,357.

"A total of 4,827 tests were conducted out of which 1,751 were rapid antigen tests," the Health Bulletin mentioned.

A total of 4,08,25,450 Covid tests have been conducted so far.

On Wednesday, India recorded 7,830 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, marking a sharp jump from Tuesday when 5,675 cases were reported, according to data shared by the Union Health Ministry.

The overall active caseload in the country currently stands at 40,215 with a daily positivity rate of 3.65 per cent and a weekly positivity rate of 3.83 per cent.

Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Monday advised citizens not to panic amid rising Covid cases, saying that they should maintain proper hygiene.

"Don't panic. We have controlled it before, We will do it now also with your support. Covid cases are rising, but don't panic. Maintain hygiene," the statement said.

According to leading epidemiologists and virologists, the new Covid variant -- XBB.1.16 -- could be the reason behind the increase in cases.

"People in high-risk groups -- pregnant ladies, those over the age of 60, those with chronic illnesses, and those with underlying health conditions, immunocompromised -- face an increased risk of severe illness and death from Covid-19. We need to protect them," read the statement. (ANI)

